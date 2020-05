A Mason County man faces a felony and 20 years in prison for allegedly delivering fentanyl.

Authorities say this man Zachary Shurlow, smuggled fentanyl into Mason County Jail back in February of this year during a booking on a probation violation.

Shurlow now faces a 20 year felony for delivery of fentanyl.

He s now in Mason County Jail on a $5,000 bond.