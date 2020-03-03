Man Dies While Ice Fishing in Iosco Co.

A man drowned after falling through ice in Iosco County.

Police arrived at Tawas Bay Saturday in the evening because a family was concerned when their loved one did not return from ice fishing.

Authorities say, Walker Whitford, drove his ATV on a one-inch-thick refrozen section of ice fell through and subsequently drowned.

Police are sending a warning to use extreme caution when going out on the ice this season and to carry a flotation device for emergencies.