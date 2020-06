A man is dead after a car crash in Osceola County.

Authorities say, Richard Barton from Freeland was driving eastbound on 3 Mile Road, when he ran a stop sign, hitting a dump truck.

Barton was flown from the scene to a Grand Rapids hospital where later died from his injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Investigation on the crash are still underway but police say alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor.