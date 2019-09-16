Man Dies in Oceana Co. Golf Cart Accident

A man died after his golf cart flipped and pinned him underneath it in Oceana County.

It happened just before seven Saturday night…

Deputies responded to North Water Road near High Point in Hart Township expecting a car, but instead found a golf cart.

The cart had rolled onto its side and trapped 80-year-old Charles Zamborowski underneath its canopy.

Investigators believe he was driving south down Water Road when the golf cart hit something and rolled.

First-responders lifted the cart and attempted to save Zamborowski’s life but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.