Man Dies From Injuries After Cabin Fire on Bois Blanc Island

We have an update on the fire that happened on Bois Blanc Island.

On Sunday morning around 11:10AM, the Bois Blanc Island Fire Department responded to the north side of Thompson Lake after two reports of a large structure fire with injuries.

One reported that the smoke was seen all the way from Cheboygan.

59 year-old Kevin McCormack and a 51 year-old woman, were both injured in the the cabin fire.

They were flown to a burn unit downstate, but now, officials say that McCormack died from his injuries.

The woman remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.

And as for what caused the fire, an investigation found that there was an accidental propane explosion in the home.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information become available.