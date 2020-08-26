Man Dies After Getting into Two Motorcycle Accidents Back to Back

A 60-year-old man is now dead after getting into a crash not once but twice in the same day.

Authorities say they were called to a motorcycle property damage accident at Pear Avenue in Croton Township Tuesday evening.

When they arrived at the scene the 60-year-old man who crashed the motorcycle, now identified as Leroy Lee Fuller of White Cloud, MI, asked to have his blood sugar checked.

Fire crews told him he had to wait for the ambulance and that is when he got on his bike and pulled off.

While driving away the man lost control going around a curve causing him to be ejected.

Authorities got to the scene of the second crash in a matter of seconds and immediately performed CPR on the victim.

The CPR was unfortunately unsuccessful and Fuller died.

Investigation on the crash is still underway but police believe alcohol and speed are factors.