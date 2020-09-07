Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Brooks Township

A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday evening.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Grant man was crossing M-37 when he was hit by a car.

The car was driven by a 16-year-old girl from Grant.

The girl was driving north on M-37 and the victim was walking east at the time of the crash.

Life saving efforts were used to try to save the victim, but he unfortunately died at the scene.

Police believe that the victim was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Investigation on the crash is still underway.