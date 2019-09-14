Man Dead Following High-Speed Crash in Crawford County

A man is dead following a crash in Crawford County Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., police and rescue crews responded to M-93 near Wellington Way in Grayling Township.

An initial investigation found that a vehicle was northbound on M-93 at a high rate of speed.

Police say at some point, it left the road to the east and overturned, throwing the driver.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Brian Phillips of Grayling, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rash remains under investigation and speed is believed to be a factor

However, drug or alcohol use is unknown at this time.