Man Dead, Child Severely Injured Hospitalized After Crash in Upper Peninsula

On Friday police found one man dead and several others with severe injuries.

Police say a two car crash happened on M-553 just south of Marquette Mountain Ski Hill.

Investigation shows the crash happened when a 21-year-old woman driving South lost control of her car and collided with a 41-year-old man going North.

A 25-year-old man was ejected from the car going South and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 4-year-old child in the car going South was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old man in the car going South was also taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the car driving North had minor injuries.

The 21-year-old woman driving South was arrested for driving drunk.

Investigation into the crash is still ongoing so keep it right here for new details and updates.