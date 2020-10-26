- Advertisement -
Man Dead, Child Severely Injured Hospitalized After Crash in Upper Peninsula

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 26, 2020
On Friday police found one man dead and several others with severe injuries. 

Police say a two car crash happened on M-553 just south of Marquette Mountain Ski Hill. 

Investigation shows the crash happened when a 21-year-old woman driving South lost control of her car and collided with a 41-year-old man going North. 

A 25-year-old man was ejected from the car going South and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 4-year-old child in the car going South was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. 

A 28-year-old man in the car going South was also taken to the hospital. 

The driver and passenger in the car driving North had minor injuries. 

The 21-year-old woman driving South was arrested for driving drunk. 

Investigation into the crash is still ongoing so keep it right here for new details and updates. 

