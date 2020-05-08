Man Dead and Woman in Serious Condition After Car Crash in Osceola Co.

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a head-on collision in Evart Township Thursday.

Police say the crash happened when 22-year-old Tanner Dutmer from Reed City was driving west on US-10 when he passed a vehicle turning into a driveway.

Dutmer crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and hit Amber Mims head on causing him to sustain fatal injuries.

34-year-old Mims from Reed City was taken to the hospital and she is believed to still be in critical condition.

Police say they believe that distracted driving is a factor in the crash.