Man Dead After Five Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County

One person is dead following a crash in Grand Traverse County.

It happened around 10:20 Saturday morning on US-31 near Five Mile Rd. in Acme Township.

Details are limited at this time, but the sheriff’s office says at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

They also reported that one person, identified as 26 year-old Joseph Hejna of Elk Rapids, died as a result.

The crash is still under investigation and we’ll update you as we learn more.