Man Dead After Big Rapids Apartment Catches Fire

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 11, 2020
A 58-year-old man is dead after a fire in Big Rapids.

Fire officials say they arrived at the scene in Sanborn Ave. to find the fire coming out of the windows of the apartment. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish a large portion of the fire from the outside.

But when they went inside they were met with high heat and the fire spreading upstairs. 

While putting the fire out authorities found the victim in the back bedroom of the lower apartment. 

Authorities say they think that is where the fire started. 

The 58-year-old man was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is unknown but detectives do not suspect foul play.

Man Dead After Big Rapids Apartment Catches Fire
