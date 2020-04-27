- Advertisement -
Man Dead After Being Ejected from Vehicle in Otsego Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 27, 2020
An Elmira man is dead after a car crash in Otsego County.

Police say the crash happened in Hayes Township on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

The victim 41-year-old Nicholas Scott Romano was driving his car when on Mancelona Road near Hayes Tower Road when he lost control.

Police say Romano ran off the road and was ejected from his car.

Investigation on the fatal crash is still underway but police say they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

