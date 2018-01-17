Man Convicted of High Speed Chase in Clare County Sentenced

A man who lead police on a high speed pursuit and then attempted to flee on foot has been sentenced.

It happened on December 8th of 2016 in Clare County.

Near 1am that morning deputies tried to pull a car over near the intersection of Main Street and Westlawn Street in Harrison.

But the driver took off, leading deputies on a 15 mile chase where speeds were between 80 and 100mph.

The chase ended on a two track where the driver got out and tried to take off on foot.

Deputies continued to chase him and were able to take the suspect, Joshua Kerns, inti custody.

At the time deputies said he had a suspended license, no insurance, and was in violation of bond conditions.

In November of 2017 Kerns plead guilty to flee and elude fourth degree, driving without insurance or a license, and resisting police.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 16 to 24 months in prison, with over 300 days already served.

He also was assessed fines and fees of nearly $1500.