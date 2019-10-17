- Advertisement -
Man Convicted In Newaygo County Break-In, Theft of Vehicle

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 17, 2019
Through a collaborative effort by law enforcement across the area, a man has been convicted of multiple crimes in Newaygo County.

24-year-old Bret Striegle was found guilty by a jury for breaking and entering and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

On December 4th, 2016, state police from the Hart post began an investigation into the breaking and entering of Ashland Auto.

A 2000 Pontiac Firebird had been stolen from the parking lot of the business during the crime.

Troopers from the neighboring Lakeview post ultimately found the stolen firebird unoccupied and burned the following day in Montcalm County.

Following numerous interviews, search warrants, and DNA analysis, Striegel was arrested.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 14th.

