Man Charged With Murdering Brother in Montmorency County
Police are investigating a possible homicide in Montmorency County.
The incident happened early Saturday morning in Riley Township.
According to the MSP – dispatch got a call of an incident at a home on M-33.
On arrival deputies found two people inside the home and took one into custody.
The sheriff’s office then asked the MSP to handle the investigation.
Investigators are calling it a homicide.
Details of what happened were not released, but we know that the victim was 46-year-old Brian Kinser of Clarkston.
The suspect is Mark Kinser, the 42-year-old brother of the victim.
The incident happened at Mark’s home.
On Monday the county prosecutor authorized a charge of open murder for Mark Kinser.
He was arraigned and denied bond.
Kinser is lodged in the Montmorency County Jail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11th.
The investigation remains open.