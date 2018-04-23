Man Charged With Murdering Brother in Montmorency County

Police are investigating a possible homicide in Montmorency County.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in Riley Township.

According to the MSP – dispatch got a call of an incident at a home on M-33.

On arrival deputies found two people inside the home and took one into custody.

The sheriff’s office then asked the MSP to handle the investigation.

Investigators are calling it a homicide.

Details of what happened were not released, but we know that the victim was 46-year-old Brian Kinser of Clarkston.

The suspect is Mark Kinser, the 42-year-old brother of the victim.

The incident happened at Mark’s home.

On Monday the county prosecutor authorized a charge of open murder for Mark Kinser.

He was arraigned and denied bond.

Kinser is lodged in the Montmorency County Jail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11th.

The investigation remains open.