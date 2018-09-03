Man Charged With Murder in Death of Girlfriend’s Infant Daughter

A child that was found not breathing has passed away, and a man has now been charged with murder.

At around 10:50 Friday night, Grand Traverse County deputies responded to a home in East Bay Township for the report of a one month old girl not breathing.

The infant was taken to Traverse City Munson and eventually to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Information gathered at the scene led to the arrest of a 21 year-old Thomas Weatherholt.

Deputies say he is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Now, the sheriff’s office has announced that the child has passed away.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place.

Prosecutors originally charged Weatherholt with first degree child abuse, but have now charged him with open murder.

The case is still under investigation.