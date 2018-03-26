- Advertisement -
Man Charged with Murder Connected to Body Found in Trash Bag

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 26, 2018
A man has been charged with open murder related to a body that was found in a garbage bag.

On March 11th, two hunters found a large garbage bag in the ditch in Gratiot County’s Seville Township.

In the bag was a human body and they called 911.

On the body were two identifiable tattoos – which helped investigators identify the body as 67-year-old Robert Counterman Jr.

His last known address was in Otsego County.

Agencies in each county began working together to determine who was responsible for Counterman’s death.

On Friday Gratiot County Investigators were in Gaylord trying to find new information.

While they were interviewing someone they were able to make a possible link in the case.

Authorities worked that link, which lead to a search of a camper trailer on Dorothy Drive.

The MSP Crime Lab was called to investigate the potential crime scene.

After they processed the scene, deputies arrested the man who lived in the camper.

That man, 37-year-old Joseph Zoran, has been charged with the open murder of Counterman.

He was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

