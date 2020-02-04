Man Charged in Murder of Grand Traverse Teen Sentencing Rescheduled

A man convicted of killing a girl in Grand Traverse County back in 2011 was scheduled to be resentenced Monday for not the first but the fourth time.

To give a recap, this man Robert Schwander was originally sentenced to 40 to 70 years in prison for stabbing and killing 16-year-old Carley Lewis and dumping her body on a public worksite.

Schwander at the time was 17 years old, and confessed to the dead girl’s parents he killed her and even led them to where he dumped her body.

Schwander has spent 9 years in prison, and although he was supposed to be resentenced yesterday it was rescheduled for February 11th because the prosecutor’s office did not file the proper forms.