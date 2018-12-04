Man Charged in Hit and Run That Injured Woman in Leelanau County

The suspect in a hit and run in Leelanau County has been charged.

Thursday around 6:09PM, deputies and rescue crews responded to S. Kasson St., south of Cedar, after a call that a pedestrian had been hit.

EMS arrived on scene and found a 51 year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries.

She was hospitalized and was expected to live.

Deputies say the woman was hit after pulling over to remove an injured animal from the road.

The pickup involved reportedly left the scene.

Then, last Thursday afternoon, 40 year-old Michael Moore of Traverse City turned himself into to authorities.

He has now been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and was released on bond.

If convicted, he could face five years in prison.