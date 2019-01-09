- Advertisement -
Man Charged for Shooting, Killing Hunter in Antrim County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 9, 2019
A man accused of shooting and killing a hunter in Antrim County has now been charged.

Back in November, DNR conservation officers were dispatched to a reported hunting accident near the intersection of West Elder Road and Northeast Torch Lake Drive near the village of Alden.

38 year-old Justin Beutel of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials revealed that Beutel was deer hunting on private property and was apparently shot by another man hunting nearby.

Wednesday, a prosecutor charged 45-year-old David Barber of Gaylord for the crime,

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death and felony firearm.

Barber will be back in court later this month, we’ll update you as we learn more.

