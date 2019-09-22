Man Believed to Have Drowned After Falling Into Hamlin Lake

A man is believed to have drowned after falling into a Mason County lake Saturday.

At around 1:05 p.m. deputies and rescue crews were called to a reported capsized boat on Hamlin Lake in an area known as “The Narrows.”

Two people were also reported in the water.

Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police, and Hamlin Township fireboats were all launched and responded to the area.

It was soon learned the 18-foot bass-style fishing boat had not capsized, and two people had fallen overboard.

Good samaritans boating on the lake rescued a woman from the water, however, one person was unaccounted for.

At this time, officials believe 54-year-old Robert Conklin of West Olive has drowned.

Crews are continuing to search for his body.