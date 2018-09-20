Man Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Gladwin County

A man has been linked to an armed robbery from late August in Gladwin County.

It happened on August 31st around 11:40pm on Eagleson Rd east of Chappel Dam Rd in Sage Township.

The victim, a 62 year old Gladwin County man was leaving his driveway on his way to release a snapping turtle he had captured in his yard, when a vehicle pulled up behind him.

The man then reportedly approached him, demanding money.

The victim reported to authorities that the man was holding a pistol when the incident occurred.

Deputies now say that 26 year-old Todd Finn Jr. of Gladwin was linked to the armed robbery.

He was arrested after a traffic stop where deputies reportedly found evidence such as a gun and ammunition.

Finn has been charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Felony Firearms.

He is being held at the Gladwin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.