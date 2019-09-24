Man Arrested in Arizona for Sexual Assaults in Grand Traverse County

A Tennessee man was taken into custody in Arizona for sexual assaults in Grand Traverse County.

40-year-old Jeremiah Jergins was arrested for those assaults on a minor which allegedly happened multiple times last year.

Police say Jergins lived in Grand Traverse County for a period of time but left Michigan during the investigation.

That investigation began this June and prosecutors ultimately authorized a nationwide arrest warrant for Jergins.

Coordinating with u-s marshals, the state police were able to locate Jergins and bring him back to Michigan.

He was soon charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault in the third degree.