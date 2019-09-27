Man Arrested in Alpena Co. for Child Sex Crimes, Bestiality

A state police investigation out of Alpena County, ended with an arrest for sex crimes against children and bestiality.

This is Damian Barton…

Investigators say he committed the crimes with two minor girls — both of whom reported he had either had sex with them or tried to.

After prosecutors reviewed the suspected crimes, they charged Barton with criminal sexual conduct fourth degree, accosting a child and bestiality.

Barton, already in the Alpena County Jail and now awaiting the start of his trial.