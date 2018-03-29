Man Arrested for Threatening To Shoot Up Gladwin County Courthouse

A Gladwin County man is facing terrorism charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a courthouse.

It happened in Gladwin County on Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, Gladwin County Dispatch got a call saying there was a threat at the Gladwin County Courthouse.

The suspect allegedly threatened to go into the courthouse and start shooting people.

Gladwin County Deputies responded and secured the building.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Ostrander.

Gladwin City Police Officers, with help from DNR Officers, began looking for him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ostrander came into their office later that day to speak with officers about an unrelated matter.

He was then arrested without incident.

He was in court on Thursday where he was charged with Terrorism.

Ostrander is held in the Gladwin County Jail on a $1 million bond.