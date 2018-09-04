Man Arrested for Third Drunk Driving Offense in Emmet County

A Petoskey man is facing felony charges after being pulled over for drunk driving.

On August 28th, Troopers arrested 36 year-old Lawrence Baker after a responding to BOL for a suspected drunk driver.

The trooper observed the suspect vehicle in Emmet County on US 131 Hwy. near Kemp Rd. in Bear Creek Township.

After conducting a sobriety interview the suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated third offense, a felony, and driving without a license.

Lawrence is lodged in the Emmet County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.