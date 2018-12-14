Man Arrested For Stealing Car in Alpena County

A man was arrested after police say he stole a car in Alpena County.

At around 3:10 Wednesday morning, troopers responded to the area of Diamond Point Rd. near US-23.

According to troopers, a man had left his car unlocked and running in the parking lot while he went inside a nearby gas station.

At that point, a man got into the car and drove off at a high rate of speed.

During their investigation, troopers learned of an earlier incident involving a disorderly man at the hospital.

The man was found to have an address in Greenbush, where police began to search.

The car was found parked near the home.

And the man, identified as 42-year-old John Cox, was found hiding in his bathroom.

He has now been charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Cox was held on a $10,000 bond.