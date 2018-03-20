Man Arrested for Stabbing During Drug Deal

A Boyne Falls man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man during a drug deal.

It happened in Petoskey on Friday.

Police were called to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital after a man came in with stab wounds.

Officers spoke with the man, who told them that 28 year-old Justin Odle had agreed to sell him drugs.

During the meeting, the man says Odle took his money without delivering any drugs.

According to an affidavit, the man grabbed Odle’s jacket, and that’s when Odle stabbed the man.

The man was treated for multiple stab wounds and released.

Police arrested Odle and charged him with assault with intent to murder, false pretenses – less than $200, and habitual offender fourth offense.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.