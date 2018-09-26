Man Arrested for Multiple Hit & Runs in the City of Cadillac

A man is in custody after several reports of hit and runs in the City of Cadillac.

On Tuesday morning around 11:23PM, Cadillac Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of N Lake Street after reports of a vehicle driving on someones yard and destroying a fence and playground.

According to officers, the same vehicle had committed two other hit and runs in a nearby area.

After officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle registered to a 23

year old man from the East Lansing area.

Cadillac Police then called in the K9 and later found the driver walking through a wooded area nearby.

He was placed under arrest on suspicion of operating while intoxicated as well as

fleeing the scene of an accident.