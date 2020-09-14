Man Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of House in Grawn

Cocaine, meth, fentanyl and heroin are the drugs found at a house in Grawn, and police say this man is responsible for selling them.

60 year old Thomas Collins is now in jail after police got a tip.

When police searched the home, officers outside saw something thrown out of the window.

Three bags of drugs were found on the roof.

In the bags were meth cocaine heroin and fentanyl.

Inside the home police found more drugs, a gun and ammunition.

The suspect, who was currently on parole, now faces eight felony charges.