Man Arrested for Receiving Over 2 Kilos of Cocaine in Mail

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 9, 2018
A Benzie County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a large amount of cocaine was found.

Back in March, police received tips that a man from Benzie County was receiving large amounts of cocaine through the mail.

On Thursday, Postal Inspectors found a suspicious package that was bound for a house on Love Rd. in Benzonia Twp.

A search warrant was obtained for the package and police say concealed inside was over 2 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of over $300,000.

TNT and USPI coordinated a controlled delivery of the package to the home.

The packaged was received by a 38-year-old man, and shortly after, a search was conducted.

The search is said to have found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales, and packing material for resale.

38-year-old Jason Lopez was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug crimes and is lodged in the Benzie County Jail.

Lopez’s bond was set at $5,000,000 cash.

Police say this is ongoing investigation and are expecting additional arrests in the future.

The suspect is likely to be indicted on federal narcotic charges.

