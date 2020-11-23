Man Arrested for Possession of Meth, Found Hiding in Cadillac Home

During a larceny investigation, police went to a home on Cadillac Shore Drive in search of David Alan Johnson.

When police arrived at the scene a family member told police the suspect was not home and allowed them to search the home.

Police found Johnson hiding behind the bedroom door with a syringe and two baggies of meth.

Johnson was taken to Wexford County Jail and now faces multiple charges including, one count Possession of Methamphetamine Second or Subsequent Offense, and one count Habitual Offender Fourth Offense Notice.

He has a $10,000 bond and his next court date is December 8, 2020.