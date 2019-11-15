Man Arrested For Meth Possession in Alpena Co.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police made a traffic stop in Alpena County and found a whole lot more than the initial equipment violation.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found an orange prescription bottle with a white substance.

A detective from the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team responded to the scene and identified it as suspected meth.

Trenton Agar was then arrested for an outstanding warrant for the possession of meth.

He was recently arraigned for one count possession of methamphetamine in the 88th district court in Alpena.

He’s currently being held in the Alpena County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing.