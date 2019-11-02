Man Arrested For Meth, Guns in Petoskey

A man in Petoskey was taken into custody on drug and gun charges after police say they found both in his room.

According to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, detectives received a tip that 42-year-old Mark Johnson of Munich was selling meth from a motel room in Petoskey.

Detectives ultimately found johnson and searched his room on October 3rd.

During that search, detectives say they did find meth, and also a semi-automatic rifle with four loaded magazines and two boxes of ammunition.

Johnson was allegedly selling meth in Charlevoix and Emmett counties.

He was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver meth and felony firearm.

He posted a $50,000 bond and will back in court on November 6th.