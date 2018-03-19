Man Arrested For Locking Himself In Bathroom With Syringe, Suspected Heroine

A man was arrested for drugs after police say he locked himself in a bathroom for two hours.

It happened in Mason County on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the Airport Shell gas station on US-10 shortly after 8 in the evening.

Deputies were told that there was man locked in the bathroom for two hours.

When deputies were able to talk to him they say he had an uncapped syringe and spoon that contained suspected heroin.

The 36-year-old from Ludington was arrested for possession of heroin.