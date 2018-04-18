Man Arrested For Leading Police On Chase, Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Petoskey

A driver was arrested after stealing a car and leading police on a chase in Petoskey.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 2:40 in the morning.

That’s when a Petoskey Public Safety Officer tried to stop a vehicle for several moving violations on East Mitchell Street, near Kalamazoo.

But the vehicle didn’t stop, instead the driver took off, leading police on a chase.

After fleeing through several residential streets, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle on its roof.

This happened on Northmen Drive.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and took off on foot into a nearby field.

The officer, and an Emmet County Deputy, continued after the suspect.

They caught up with him after a short foot chase and the suspect was taken into custody.

That suspect, and 18-year-old from Alanson, was arrested for operating under the influence of narcotics, flee and elude, and resisting an officer.

While interviewing him after the arrest, officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Petoskey’s central business district.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stealing items from other vehicles in the central business district.

Officers say they found some of the stolen items on the suspect.

Anyone who had their vehicles parked in the area are asked to check to see if anything is missing from their vehicles.

Some of the recovered items are of little value according to police, but they still would like you to contact the DPS so they can document these incidents.

No one was injured during the chase, and the driver remains lodged in the Emmet County Jail.