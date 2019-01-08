Man Arrested For Groping Woman at Emmet County Gas Station

State Police have arrested a Cheboygan man after an investigation into a groping incident at a gas station in Emmet County.

Saturday Troopers were sent to a gas station in Alanson a regarding a sexual assault.

The 31 year-old victim reported to police that that a man had walked by and grabbed her butt while she was in the store.

The victim identified the man as an acquaintance of hers, 45-year-old Elmer Truman of Cheboygan.

Trooper collected more evidence and found that Truman was already on the state’s sex offender registry list as a lifetime offender.

He was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the fourth degree.