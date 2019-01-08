Man Arrested For Groping Woman at Emmet County Gas Station
Posted On January 8, 2019
159 Views0
State Police have arrested a Cheboygan man after an investigation into a groping incident at a gas station in Emmet County.
Saturday Troopers were sent to a gas station in Alanson a regarding a sexual assault.
The 31 year-old victim reported to police that that a man had walked by and grabbed her butt while she was in the store.
The victim identified the man as an acquaintance of hers, 45-year-old Elmer Truman of Cheboygan.
Trooper collected more evidence and found that Truman was already on the state’s sex offender registry list as a lifetime offender.
He was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the fourth degree.