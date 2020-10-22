- Advertisement -
Man Arrested for Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash in Osceola Co.

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 22, 2020
The man who fled the scene of a weekend fatal crash in Osceola County is now in police custody. 

To give a recap, a homeowner says the suspect knocked on their door asking them not to report an accident to police.  

When the homeowner looked outside they say there was a truck parked in their driveway that appeared to have been in an accident. 

When EMS arrived they found 38-year-old Allen Eichhorn from Harrison dead and Halie Switalski with life threatening injuries. 

Switalski was taken to the hospital and put in an intensive care unit. 

Now after further investigation police arrested the driver Jordan Levi Herweyer Thursday. 

The suspect is currently in Osceola County Jail awaiting arraignment on several charges. 

