Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Crashing, Getting Pinned In Wexford County

A man was arrested after reportedly driving drunk, leading to a crash.

At around 12:32 Sunday morning, deputies and Cadillac Rescue Crews responded to southbound US-131 near E 50 Rd. for the report of a rollover crash.

Once on scene, deputies found a car rolled over in the median with the driver pinned inside.

Crews worked quickly to extricate the driver from the car.

The man was taken to Cadillac Munson for treatment and evalution.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and believe alcohol was a factor.

He was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, third offense.

The crash remains under investigation.