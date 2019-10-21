Man Arrested for Drugs After Entering Wrong Mason County Home

In Mason County, a man who entered someone else’s home was arrested for drug possession.

Around 11:26 Friday morning, a resident called 911 reporting that someone came into their home who didn’t belong there.

Police responded to the house on the 400 block of N. Dennis Rd. in Amber Township.

Once on scene, they found 59-year-old Joseph LeClair of Ludington inside.

He was arrested without incident – but deputies ultimately found alprazolam and hydrocodone.

He was charged with possession, second offense for each of the drugs.