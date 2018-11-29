Man Arrested For Driving While On Drugs After Crash in Crawford County

Troopers arrested a man for having drugs and being under the influence after a crash in Crawford County.

Tuesday, troopers were sent to I-75 in Beaver Creek Township for the report of a vehicle that had crashed.

On scene, troopers found the driver of a heavily damaged vehicle, which had left the road and hit a tree.

The 41 year-old Afton man did had some injuries, but ultimately refused treatment.

But, upon further investigation, troopers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

A bottle of pills was also reportedly found on the man.

He was arrested for the suspicion of operating while intoxicated and possession of suspected narcotics.

The man was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail, but has since posted bond.