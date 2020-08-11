- Advertisement -
Man Arrested for Driving Drunk for the Third Time in Cheboygan Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 11, 2020
A man is now in Cheboygan County Jail, for drunk driving and it’s not his first time around the block. 

Police say they were called to a car crash on Levering Road in Monro Township Sunday night. 

When they arrived at the scene they found the driver, 48-year-old David Edward-Lee Vanalstine in a ditch showing signs of intoxication. 

Vanalstine claimed to have driven into the ditch to avoid hitting a deer. 

Further investigation led to him being arrested for driving drunk for the third time.  

Vanalstine was lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail and arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense and one count Driving While License Suspended.

 

