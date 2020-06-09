Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Causing Crash in Leelanau Co.
Posted On June 9, 2020
392 Views0
A man is now is jail after police say he was driving drunk, causing an accident in Leelanau County.
Police say the 62-year-old man was driving his pickup truck on East Fouch Road and Bugai Road when he failed to stop at an intersection.
The 62-year-old man hit a 65-year old man from Suttons Bay.
The two thankfully did not get any serious injuries.
Further investigation showed that the 62-year-old man had been drinking before the crash.
He was arrested and taken to Leelanau County Jail.