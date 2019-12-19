Man Arrested for Driving Drunk by Leelanau Co. Authorities

A single-car crash in Kasson Township has led to the arrest of the driver by Leelanau authorities.

Police arrived at the scene where they found a blue pick up truck off-road and flipped over.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Saginaw, was uninjured during the crash despite not only veering off the road but hitting several trees and rolling over while doing so.

The deputy says he noticed the smell of alcohol on the drivers’ breath and after further investigation, the driver was arrested for driving drunk.

Since the driver has previous convictions for an OWI from the early 2000’s he was taken to Leelanau County Jail on a felony charge.