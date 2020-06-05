- Advertisement -
Man Arrested for Attempted Larceny in Alpena

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 5, 2020
A man is now in jail for allegedly looking into peoples cars and pulling on the door handles.

Police say when they arrived at the scene of Long Lake Avenue and Adams Street they quickly found the suspect and arrested hime.

Police say the 40-year-old man claims he lives in Florida despite still having an Alpena address.

He now faces charges for for Attempted Larceny from a Motor Vehicle as well as nine outstanding warrants.

