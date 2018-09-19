- Advertisement -
Man Arrested for Arson After a Fire in Traverse City

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 19, 2018
A Traverse City man is now in custody after police found him responsible for a fire that happened back in June.

On June 4th, officers were called to a detached garage fire on Lake Street in Traverse City.

The Traverse City Fire Department were able to put out the fire and thankfully there were no injuries.

After an investigation, officials determined the fire to be intentional.

And today, a warrant was issued to a 52 year-old Traverse City man, who resides in the same neighborhood as the victim.

He is now in custody and is facing charges including Arson in the 3rd Degree and Habitual Offender.

He is scheduled for arraignment on September 20th.

