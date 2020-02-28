Man Arrested for Allegedly Choking and Punching Girlfriend in Grand Traverse Co.

A man is now in jail for allegedly choking and punching his girlfriend multiple times.

Witnesses say they could hear yelling and screaming coming from the home in Garfield Township.

Once police entered the home they found the suspect, Jared Butterfield, who they say choked his girlfriend and punched her several times.

This is not Butterfield’s first run-in with the law, he was currently on parole for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer.

He now faces a 10-year felony.