Man Arrested After Woman Witnesses Him Stealing Her Car

A man is behind bars after police say he stole a vehicle from Mason County parking lot.

25 year-old Dustin Himes Jr. was arrested at around 5:45 Friday morning.

Deputies say he took off with a 2006 GMC Envoy from the Lowe’s parking lot the night before.

It was reported as the vehicle’s owner witnessed the theft as she was walking to the car after her shift.

Her vehicle, however, was recovered a short time later, abandoned behind the Ludington Walmart, less than a quarter-mile away.

Tips from the public lead deputies to search the 1800 block of S. Pere Marquette Hwy with a K9.

The dog ultimately lost track, but Himes was captured a short time later after someone reported him trying to flag down passing cars.

He was charged with vehicle theft and theft from a vehicle and remains lodged on a $10,000 bond.