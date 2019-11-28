Man Arrested After Two Hit & Runs, Chase in Mason County

A man was taken into custody following two hit and runs and police chase in Mason County.

At around 11:14 Wednesday morning, dispatch instructed officers to “be on the lookout” for a vehicle involved in a hit and run on US-10 near Brye Rd.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect at that time but continued to search.

Then, at 1:54 that afternoon, a deputy patrolling US-10 at Brye Rd. spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s.

That vehicle was seen sitting roadside with a woman arguing with that driver.

As the deputy pulled up to investigate, the suspect pushed the woman away and fled east on us-10.

She reported to the deputy the suspect had just hit her vehicle at the traffic light, making it the second hit and run by the suspect at the intersection.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued on to Dennis Rd. where it tried to duck into a parking lot.

That’s where the suspect was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated 3rd offense, hit and run, and fleeing.